Calm for now, but more storms expected Thursday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms after midnight, a southeast wind at 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could producing damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will be near 70 with overnight lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 and overnight lows near 50.
