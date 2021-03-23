Calm for now, but more storms expected Thursday

Sunshine returns tomorrow along with warmer temperatures ahead of our next storm system later this week making Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather over most of the area for that day as a potent system is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Mid-South.

By Ron Childers | March 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:15 PM

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms after midnight, a southeast wind at 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could producing damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will be near 70 with overnight lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

