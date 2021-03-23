City of West Memphis opens new library

West Memphis' new public library located at 500 East Broadway Ave. (Source: City of West Memphis)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 23, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 1:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week, The West Memphis Public Library and Innovation Center opened its doors to the community for the first time.

The library welcomed its guests to the all-new state-of-the-art center with a grand opening event held on Thursday, March 18.

The new library and innovation center is an integrated facility for information resources, education, and activities.

New features include a multipurpose common room with seating for up to 100 people, an 18-person conference room, meeting and study spaces, a children’s area with a group reading space and a maker-space that can be used for crafts and projects, a teen gaming area and lounge, space for a café, administration offices, and outdoor terrace areas, and ample parking, according to the press release.

The all-new West Memphis Public Library and Innovation Center has a new address and is now located at 500 East Broadway Ave.

West Memphis' new public library located at 500 East Broadway Ave. (Source: City of West Memphis)
West Memphis' new public library located at 500 East Broadway Ave. (Source: City of West Memphis)
West Memphis' new public library located at 500 East Broadway Ave. (Source: City of West Memphis)
West Memphis' new public library located at 500 East Broadway Ave. (Source: City of West Memphis)

