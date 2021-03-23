Convicted felon pleads guilty to gun possession on U of M campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a weapon on a college campus, according to Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., Acting U.S. Attorney.
On March 3, 2019, University of Memphis Police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle that was left running with a man in the passenger seat.
After a while, the officers approached the vehicle and noticed a handgun in the waistband of the seat.
The suspect told police his name was “David Johnson”, but the officers could not verify.
According to police reports, he was initially charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property and was booked and processed at 201 Poplar.
Further investigation later revealed him as being 29-year-old Anthony Holmes with a warrant for attempted murder from an alleged shooting on I-240 in 2018.
In 2011, police said he was convicted as a felon with voluntary manslaughter charges in Shelby County Criminal Court.
Felons are prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Holmes’ next court date is June 22, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris where he faces up to ten years in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release, according to a press release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
