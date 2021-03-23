Cordova residents angry with garbage pickup services, mayor vows to correct issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Cordova residents are frustrated and furious that their trash pickup happens only on occasion. They say they haven’t been able to get any help so they came to WMC Action News 5.
“It makes me very angry,” said Paula Rice. “I pay my taxes just like everybody else. I want the services that should be provided.”
Rice and her Cordova neighbors who pay their trash fees say they aren’t getting the service regularly.
“I would say a third of the time, we don’t get our garbage picked up,” said Randy Stage.
Streets in Cordova neighborhoods are lined with overflowing trash cans.
“It’s been a couple of weeks.”
The city contracts with Waste Pro to pick up garbage in Cordova.
The problem of poor garbage service is not new. In 2018 Waste Pro was hired after Inland Waste was fired over trash pick-up issues. But last summer WMC Action News 5 did a story in Cordova about problems with Waste Pro not consistently picking up trash.
“This is not a difficult task. It’s not like the mayor is saying he’s going to stop crime, that’s a big job. Picking up trash is relatively easy,” said Cordova resident James Sdoia,
The Cordova neighbors say they just get excuses from Waste Pro like Covid is the problem. But they say it has been going on for a long time. Waste Pro never returned my calls.
In a statement Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, he is sorry and takes full responsibility.
“The lack of service is completely unacceptable,” wrote Strickland.
Strickland also said in the statement, city sanitation crews will work overtime to get the trash picked up in the areas with problems. And the city is working diligently to get the issue permanently resolved.
