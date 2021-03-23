COVID-19 vaccinations available to eligible Veterans this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible Veterans this weekend.
Vaccinations will be distributed at the VA main campus, located at 1030 Jefferson Avenue.
You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.
Veterans may call 901-523-8990, press 3 (or 1-800-636-8262, press 3) and stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Vaccinations are available Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
