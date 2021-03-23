Tennessee infertility legislation gets positive recommendation, moves forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill that would require insurance plans in Tennessee to cover infertility treatment got a positive recommendation Monday from a joint committee.
The state Pensions and Insurance committee moved the Tennessee Pro-Family Building Act forward to the next step.
If passed, insurance plans would cover the diagnosis of infertility and fertility treatment, including medications and fertility preservation.
The changes would need to be in place by 2023.
In Tennessee, 17 percent of those who are of reproductive age will face infertility and will require treatment in order to build a family.
Rep. Sabi Kumar (R-TN), the bill’s sponsor, says 19 states already cover infertility treatment and Mid-South lawmakers are supporting the bill.
“I think this is something that is needed,” said Rep. Karen Camper (D-TN) District 87. “Other states are doing it. It would help families that have been trying for a very long time. So I support the bill.”
The bill will go before the House Insurance Subcommittee Tuesday.
