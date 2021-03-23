Memphis City Councilmen asking mayor to terminate contract with trash collection company

“After months of continuous complaints of trash piles and missed pickups, I have had enough,” said Canale in a news release. “As a basic function of city government, citizens expect to put their garbage out and for it to be collected, without piling up in their front yard. Waste Pro has come short of fulfilling their contract. This is the very least we can do is replace Waste Pro with a contractor who can do their job on time, every week! Our citizens of Area E deserve better and I am committed to ensuring citizens get just that! It is time for the City of Memphis to cut all ties with Waste Pro.”