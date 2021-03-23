MPD officer struck by suspected drunk driver laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fallen Memphis police officer was laid to rest Monday.
Officer Nicholas Blow died earlier this month after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while leaving the Raines Street Precinct.
Blow joined the police department back in 2018 and before that, he was an 8-year veteran of the U.S. Army.
Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers joined together at the West Tennessee Veterans cemetery for the burial earlier Monday.
Officer Blow leaves behind a 2-month-old baby and a fiancée.
