MPD officer struck by suspected drunk driver laid to rest

MPD officer Nicholas Blow laid to rest
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 7:12 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fallen Memphis police officer was laid to rest Monday.

Officer Nicholas Blow died earlier this month after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while leaving the Raines Street Precinct.

Blow joined the police department back in 2018 and before that, he was an 8-year veteran of the U.S. Army.

Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers joined together at the West Tennessee Veterans cemetery for the burial earlier Monday.

Officer Blow leaves behind a 2-month-old baby and a fiancée.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.