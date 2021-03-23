Ole Miss playing for trip to WNIT semis without head coach sick with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss women’s basketball continues its postseason push playing Monday night for a trip to its first WNIT Semifinals.
It was last Sunday when Ole Miss Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin tested positive for COVID-19, just a day before her Rebels were on their way to their first postseason in her tenure at Ole Miss.
Coach Yo has been in quarantine ever since, but she’s still been interacting with the team. Because of technology, she can coach the team over a speaker system while watching it on a live stream and she talks to the team before and after games.
She says she’s lucky to have so much confidence in her staff because they are rotating acting head coaches depending on who has the scout for each game. She says it’s been an emotional rollercoaster ever since she got her first positive test and had to break it to her team.
“They just didn’t know what to say, I’m their leader,” said McPhee-McCuin. “But after they saw how upset I was, they just reassured that they would do what they had to do for me to get back to them. And I know they’ll do that. Regardless of the outcome, they’re going to want to do well for me, for themselves and for the program.”
Doing well so far, the Rebels playing Colorado Mondy night for a chance to make it to the semifinals.
The extra piece of motivation is that if they do win, Coach Yo will be able to return to coach next weekend for their championship run here in Memphis.
