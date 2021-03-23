Rain and wind move through today

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain and thunderstorms will move through by early morning Thursday as a cold front and strong low pressure system move across the area. A few storms could be severe during the day, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time. Rain will move out late Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.