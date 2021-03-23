Rain and wind move through today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy this morning with rain and some thunder moving through. Showers will taper off by late afternoon. Highs will be near 70. Wind advisory is in effect through 4 PM. Winds will be gusty out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible with lows in the upper 50s. Winds south at 5-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain and thunderstorms will move through by early morning Thursday as a cold front and strong low pressure system move across the area. A few storms could be severe during the day, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time. Rain will move out late Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but by Saturday night there will be a slight chance of showers. On Sunday a few showers will be possible early, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.