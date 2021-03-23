Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms with tornadoes possible

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms with tornadoes possible
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day (Source: WMC)
By Sagay Galindo | March 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 3:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (3 out of 5) for Thursday.

Dyer County in west Tennessee and northern sections of Mississippi County and Poinsett County in Eastern Arkansas are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5).

This means severe thunderstorms are likely and isolated tornadoes are possible -- and Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Severe weather risk
Severe weather risk (Source: SPC)

WHEN: Thursday morning we could see a round of rain and thunderstorms early in the morning and another round in the afternoon and evening.

The air will be warm and unstable as a low pressure and cold front approaches and tracks across the Mid-South. This could provide more energy for storm development and could result in the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Low pressure tracking across the area
Low pressure tracking across the area (Source: WMC Futurecast)

Be sure to stay with WMC Action News 5 for the latest weather updates. Download the free weather app now on Apple or Android.

First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather App (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.