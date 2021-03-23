Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms with tornadoes possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (3 out of 5) for Thursday.
Dyer County in west Tennessee and northern sections of Mississippi County and Poinsett County in Eastern Arkansas are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5).
This means severe thunderstorms are likely and isolated tornadoes are possible -- and Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
WHEN: Thursday morning we could see a round of rain and thunderstorms early in the morning and another round in the afternoon and evening.
The air will be warm and unstable as a low pressure and cold front approaches and tracks across the Mid-South. This could provide more energy for storm development and could result in the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
