Special prosecutor examining Commissioner Ford in ethics case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special prosecutor is now examining the case of Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. and how he handled a county grant for Junior Achievement.
A report to the Shelby County Attorney says Ford violated the county’s code of ethics by failing to reveal he was selling computers to Junior Achievement back in 2019 when the agency won a large county grant.
Ford says he didn’t vote for the $450,000 grant to JA, a nonprofit that teaches young people entrepreneurship.
Instead, Ford left the county commission chamber at the time of the vote without recusing himself after helping champion its passage.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich recused herself from the case and now the state will send an East Tennessee prosecutor to investigate if Ford acted properly.
