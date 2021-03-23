Tickets for WNIT semifinals game on sale now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tournament officials with the Postseason WNIT announced on Tuesday that tickets are now available to the general public for the semifinals and championship games this week.
The games are scheduled to be played in Memphis, TN at Collierville High School on Friday, March 26.
Rice vs Deleware will play at 4 p.m. and Ole Miss vs Northern Iowa will play at 7 p.m.
Championship game tickets will go on sale immediately after the last semifinal game.
All tickets will only be sold online for $10 per game on the WNIT website.
Fans can use the free parking lot behind the school.
