WATCH: Memphis police discuss Operation Winter Freeze II

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings and other members of the department are discussing Operation Winter Freeze II at a Tuesday morning news conference.
We’ll stream Rallings’ remarks at 11 a.m. Watch live above or click here to watch in the news app.
Last month, MPD’s Organized Crime Unit launched the operation to reduce violent crimes involving aggravated assaults and homicides as well as auto thefts, burglaries and robberies.
The operation focused on identifying and arresting suspects committing those crimes.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.