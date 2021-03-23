Windy with a few isolated afternoon showers

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday clouds will increase and there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain and thunderstorms likely by early morning Thursday as a cold front and strong low pressure system move across the area. A few storms could be strong to severe during the day, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time, but a tornado threat can’t be ruled out. Rain will move out late Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.