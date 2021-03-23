Windy with a few isolated afternoon showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The bulk of the morning rain has shifted east but we could see a few isolated showers or a storm through the afternoon. Southerly winds will be strong through afternoon and a WIND ADVISORY is in place through 4 PM. Winds will be gusty out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few isolated showers and storms through afternoon. Highs will be near 70 with winds out of the south at 15-25 with gust over 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible with lows in the upper 50s. Winds south at 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday clouds will increase and there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain and thunderstorms likely by early morning Thursday as a cold front and strong low pressure system move across the area. A few storms could be strong to severe during the day, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time, but a tornado threat can’t be ruled out. Rain will move out late Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but by Saturday night there will be a slight chance of showers. On Sunday a few showers will be possible early, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
