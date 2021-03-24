All QB’s get looks at Tigers spring practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger football team is looking for a new quarterback in spring drill. Four players are vying for the job of number one signal-caller.
Transfers Grant Gunnel, a 6′5″ flamethrower from Arizona, and Peter Parrish, a 6′1″ dual-threat performer from LSU are getting a lot of attention. But, Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says he’s not limiting anything, or anybody, in practice.
“We truly are getting a rotation,” said Silverfield. “This is the most reps our Quarterbacks have gotten. So, you can’t sit here and say, ‘Well, he’s gotten all the reps with the ones. That’s not the case. Our fifth guy has gotten reps with the ones, and out ones have gotten reps with the 4’s, so, so be it.”
Silverfield has some time to figure out who’ll replace record-setting quarterback Brady White under center. The UofM Spring Football Game, Friday Night Lights, is set for April 16 at the Liberty Bowl.
