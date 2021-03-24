4 arrested after police received tip on spring break drag racing event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men are facing charges after police say they were busted for drag racing on the streets of Memphis.
Police arrested Jaylon Gibbs, Jarterrius Brown, Deshun Harris and Quendarius Turner Sunday.
Officers say the four were spotted speeding and weaving through traffic on Winchester near Riverdale Road.
On Monday, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said officers made dozens of arrests for reckless driving over the weekend.
“In two days we had 78 total arrests, we seized vehicles, there were 10 felony arrests, 20 misdemeanor arrests, 48 misdemeanor citations issued, 155 traffic citations, 26 courtesy citations, 14 guns were recovered,” he said.
Rallings says the department was tipped to what he called a two-day “spring break event” promoting reckless driving.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.