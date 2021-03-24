Best Life: Augmented reality improves spine surgery with iSight

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — During some spinal procedures, doctors fuse vertebrae together to eliminate back pain. Precision is critical — just a few millimeters one way or the other could damage delicate nerves.
Now, an orthopedic surgeon has developed a first-of-its-kind system that is improving accuracy and a patient’s time on the table.
During a traditional spinal procedure, surgeons focus on the patient in front of them but also need to shift their eyes to monitors with critical patient information. Dr. Chetan Patel is a spinal surgeon with AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute in Orlando. He has designed a system called iSight.
“Basically, what we do is I leave my traditional loops on, the magnification, and then all I have to do is put on my augmented reality glasses right on top of that. So essentially, it gives me a 55-inch screen, right in front of my eyes,” said Patel, MD, executive medical director for spine surgery at AdventHealth and section chair of robotics and navigation for the North American Spine Society (NASS).
All of the navigation and patient information Patel needs for surgery is on a smart device that is connected to the system. It’s then displayed in his field of vision, meaning he can see the patient and information in his glasses and does not need to look away — improving patient safety. And on average, Patel says the system reduces overall procedure time by at least 10 minutes.
“In your normal everyday life, you think 10 minutes is not a big deal, but in the operating room, that’s a huge deal. Okay, 10 less minutes of anesthetic time, 10 less minutes of bleeding,” Patel explained.
An innovative solution improving results in the operating room.
AdventHealth’s internal review board approved the use of the iSight system, which Patel has used since May of 2020. In the patients he has treated to date, he says he has seen a 51 percent reduction in the time it takes to place surgical screws.
