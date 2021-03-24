901 FC sets date for home opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC makes its return to AutoZone Park June 16 bringing United Soccer League Action back to the Bluff City.
The Boys in Blue will host Atlanta United 2 in the home opener.
Training Camp begins April 1, with the USL Championship clubs expected to start their seasons between April 24 and May 15, so 901 FC’s first few games will be on the road.
The complete schedule is still being finalized, 901 is busy signing players.
Among them, veteran USL Defender Skylar Thomas, and former University of Wisconsin star Mitch Guitar, who played as a Rookie with Indy 11 last season.
Plus with University of Memphis star Raul Gonzales, along with holdovers Dan Metzger and Leston Paul.
A total of 10 players are signed on so far.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.