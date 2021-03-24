Man indicted for fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

Cedric Conley (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 23, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 9:29 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was indicted Tuesday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

Cedric Conley, who was on the TBI’s Most Wanted list, was indicted for first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

You may remember, 8-year-old Jordyn Washington was hit by a stray bullet while standing in the kitchen with her grandmother on Shelborne Circle back in November.

Prosecutors say Conley was fighting with several people in the parking lot when he started shooting.

He was arrested in New Orleans about two weeks after the shooting and returned to Memphis.

