Memphian in final 3 of HGTV design competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis interior designer is a finalist on HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen.”
Carmeon Hamilton lives in Memphis where she is a lifestyle blogger and interior designer. She went toe-to-toe with seven other designers on the show to make it to the final three.
The finale begins streaming on discovery+ Wednesday, March 31.
Hamilton will face off with Chris Goddard, of Springdale, Arkansas, and Eli Hariton, of Denver Colorado. The winner walks away with $50,000 and a chance at their own show.
We talked with Hamilton last month, and she said she finds inspiration in the Bluff City.
“Memphis is also like me it just stays true to who it is no matter how much it grows no matter who comes and who is involved with trying to develop the city. It’s always this foundation of soulfulness and culture and that’s ingrained in me now and why I infuse it in so much of what I do,” Hamilton said.
Read more about the finalists below.
Chris Goddard, 52, is a designer with more than 30 years of experience, describes his favored design style as an artful mixture of elegance combined with touches of his clients’ personal history. While in college, Chris started his design career creating storefront window displays. A customer loved his window so much that they hired him to do a bookshelf in their home. That bookshelf turned into more clients and, soon enough, Chris says he was off and running as a designer. He says he loves to create beautifully customized spaces that tell a story about the people who live there. Today, with clients that range from families to corporate giants, Chris says he tackles each day with the expectation to change and enhance lives through design.
Carmeon Hamilton, 34, is an interior designer, merchandising consultant, blogger and content creator behind her own brand. She initially pursued a degree in physical therapy, but after redecorating her campus dorm room, she made the switch to interior design. Carmeon, who was able to blend her passion for design and healthcare by designing medical facilities and nursing homes, says she learned how design can truly impact health and wellness. Today, Carmeon works with residential and commercial clients. She says her passion for plants still drives her design ideas and she always incorporates them into her creations.
Eli Hariton, 34, says his unusual and over-the-top industrial designs are matched only by the unique way he ended up as a lead designer in Colorado. After owning and designing restaurants in New York City, the Connecticut native made the move to Denver to pursue his dream of opening his own restaurants. Eli says his experience in hospitality and industrial design makes him fluid in understanding emotional responses to objects and space in the environments he creates. Today, he is the lead industrial designer at an award-winning, multi-disciplined design firm where he loves to push the design envelope every day.
