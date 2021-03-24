Memphian in final 3 of HGTV design competition

Chris Goddard, 52, is a designer with more than 30 years of experience, describes his favored design style as an artful mixture of elegance combined with touches of his clients’ personal history. While in college, Chris started his design career creating storefront window displays. A customer loved his window so much that they hired him to do a bookshelf in their home. That bookshelf turned into more clients and, soon enough, Chris says he was off and running as a designer. He says he loves to create beautifully customized spaces that tell a story about the people who live there. Today, with clients that range from families to corporate giants, Chris says he tackles each day with the expectation to change and enhance lives through design.