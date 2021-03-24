MLGW: Extended payment plans available through April 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is offering extended payment plans through April 30, 2021.
The one-time payment plan allows eligible customers to repay their past due balance over a 12-month period.
“We are committed to doing our part to help customers find their way back to normal,” said President J.T. Young.
To participate, customers are required to pay at least 25 percent of their total indebtedness upfront.
The remaining balance is then set up on a payment plan for up to 12 months.
To enroll, MLGW customers can call 544-6549.
