MLGW hosts mobile food pantry at Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is hosting its fifth Mobile Food Pantry this month in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank.
This year’s goal is to help feed families affected by COVID-19.
The food drive will last from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25. at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center located at 4949 Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.
MLGW said to enter through the west entrance off Raleigh-Lagrange and exit on the east side.
Security will also be on-site to direct traffic.
Requirements:
- All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address.
- No more than two households per vehicle are allowed.
- Recipients will be asked to complete a form.
- To protect the health and safety of all involved, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load in the food.
