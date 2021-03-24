Shelby Co. Fire Department dedicates new fire truck to Mayor Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to his continued support of the Shelby County Fire Department, Mayor Lee Harris now has a fire truck named after him.
The Shelby County Fire Department decided to name the fire truck after Mayor Harris when he reopened Fire Station 60.
The fire truck is equipped with the latest technology and is capable of delivering 2,000 gallons of water per minute to fires of all sizes.
This fire truck actually has the largest capacity pump in the entire fleet of SCFD engines.
