Shelby County Health Department reports 101 new coronavirus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 101 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 90,497.
The death toll stands at 1,548 with two new deaths.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are just more than 1,000 active cases in the county -- 1,060 total. Another 87,889 cases are now inactive or recovered.
The county’s most recent weekly test positivity rate -- from March 7 to March 13 -- is 3.5 percent, up just slightly from 3.3 percent the week before.
Cases have been on a downward trend for the most part since the first of the year when the weekly test positivity rate peaked at 17.9 percent. Just twice since then has the county seen an increase week to week.
SCHD reports 230,435 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Shelby County with more than 162,017 people receiving at least one dose.
People 45 or older and in phase 3 are currently eligible. People in the previous phases -- phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a and 2b are also still eligible. (Click here to see who’s included in those groups.)
Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to make an appointment.
