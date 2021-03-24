5 Star Stories: Crosstown Concourse -- a mecca in the heart of the Bluff City

“I like to say that this place is just -- it’s like a greenhouse,” said Miller. “It’s like all of the good things of Memphis is sort of reflected in one place. It’s a neighborhood. My neighbors who live down the hall are just as much my neighbors as the folks who work at Curb Market, and the folks who work at French Truck Coffee, and my co-workers on the second floor. It’s like an ecosystem. You don’t really get that when you live in an apartment building.”