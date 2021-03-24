Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed a moderate risk of storms over much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi and an enhanced risk along and west of the Mississippi River. Two rounds of strong to severe storms will impact the Mid-South Thursday. The first round will move through during the morning hours followed by a second-round during the afternoon. Damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible with both rounds of storms.