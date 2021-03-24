Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed a moderate risk of storms over much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi and an enhanced risk along and west of the Mississippi River. Two rounds of strong to severe storms will impact the Mid-South Thursday. The first round will move through during the morning hours followed by a second-round during the afternoon. Damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible with both rounds of storms.
TONIGHT: Rain & thunderstorm after midnight with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY: Rain & thunderstorms with a south wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting along with afternoon highs in the mid-70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the low to mid-50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the mid-70s, and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the morning hours along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.