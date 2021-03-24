Warm today but severe storms possible Thursday

By Spencer Denton | March 24, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:46 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds this morning, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain late. Lows in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: A round of rain and thunderstorms will move through early morning. An other round will move through in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be severe during the day, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will be around 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain will move out Thursday night with lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but showers are likely by Saturday evening into Saturday night. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

