Warm today but severe storms possible Thursday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: A round of rain and thunderstorms will move through early morning. An other round will move through in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be severe during the day, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will be around 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain will move out Thursday night with lows around 50.