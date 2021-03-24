Warm today but severe storms possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds this morning, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain late. Lows in the low 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: A round of rain and thunderstorms will move through early morning. An other round will move through in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be severe during the day, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will be around 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain will move out Thursday night with lows around 50.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but showers are likely by Saturday evening into Saturday night. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.