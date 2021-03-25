Best Life: Signs and symptoms to watch for that could save your liver

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Without a doubt, everyone’s routine has changed during the pandemic crisis. For some of us that’s meant tossing healthy habits aside for junk food and alcohol. But experts warn about giving yourself too much of a free pass during these times. Our indulgences can have long-term effects on our health, namely our liver. If we’re not aware, the warning signs can be too subtle to detect until it’s too late.