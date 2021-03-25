Grizzlies win third straight, beat OKC 116-107

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The long road away from home started Wednesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City.
The Griz play 4-straight on the road, and 8 of their next 10 away from the Bluff City.
Take you to OKC where the Grizzlies have a bit of revenge in mind. The Thunder upset the Griz in their last meeting just 10 days ago, playing with basically a G-League roster.
Memphis has lost 10 of its last 11 in Oklahoma.
For a minute, it looked like the same thing might happen this time.
Al Horford the only big-name player on the Thunder roster with Shae Gilgeous Alexander out. Horford doing his thing in the paint and beyond as OKC takes a 4 point lead into halftime.
The Grizzlies stick around in the game because Grayson Allen has the hot hand for Memphis.
Allen pulling out all the tricks of his trade, bombing 3′s, getting in the paint for floaters and even hammering a fast break Jam.
Thirteen in the first half, 20 in the game for Grayson.
Grizzlies turn it around in the second half with DeAnthony Melton stroking it from Downtown. Memphis getting 10 blocks in the game, five from Brandon Clarke and turning 15 steals into 21 fast break points.
Dillon Brooks leads the way with 25 points.
Make it three wins in a row for Memphis. Grizzlies get the win. Final Score 116-107.
Allen was pleased after the victory.
“We were a little bit more active,” said Allen. “We took away some of the drive and kick stuff they got in the first. We started to switch, and I think that kind of made us respond more active, and off the ball, we were a little bit more active and tougher for them to get in their drive and kick offense.”
The Grizzlies get over .500 at 20-21.
Next action, a back-to-back set at the best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz Friday and Saturday night.
