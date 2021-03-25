Isolated severe storms possible through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THROUGH 6 PM: Another round of isolated storms will move through this afternoon. A few storms could be severe, especially in northeast Mississippi. Damaging wind is the main threat at this time, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will be around 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
TONIGHT: Some clearing with lows in the upper 40s. Winds west at 5-10 mph. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s.
WEEKEND: Showers are likely Saturday into Saturday night with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Showers or a thunderstorm is possible Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.