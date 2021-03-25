MEMA braces for severe weather, urges families to prepare

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Prepare now!
That’s the message from state emergency leaders in response to Thursday’s severe weather risk.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says emergency crews are ready to respond when needed.
MEMA says they met with the National Weather Service to discuss storm plans.
Emergency officials say you should start discussing and arranging a safe space for you and your family to take shelter.
If you’re inside your home, MEMA says go to the lowest floor, or an inside room without a window, cover your head and stay away from windows and doors.
For people in mobile homes or a car, you should get out and go to the closest sturdy building like a community safe room.
MEMA also says to take photos of your property before the storm to document in case you receive storm damage.
And most importantly, officials say you should have multiple ways of receiving alerts like a weather radio tuned in to alerts from your area or watching WLBT weather reports on-air or online.
You can also download the first alert weather app for up-to-date information on weather conditions in your area.
Emergency leaders say these safety tips could save your life when disaster hits.
