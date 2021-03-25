Memphians fed up with illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People in North Memphis say they feel ignored with all of the illegal dumping.
“It is ridiculous. It’s a shame. Garbage been over here about five or six months. Ain’t nobody come by here. Ain’t nobody tried to pick it up,” said Lisa Stringfellow.
She is outraged over the huge pile of trees, limbs, a TV and garbage. All of it on Dunlap right in the shadow of Le Bonheur Children’s hospital.
“People still live here. My Mother’s 80 years old. She’s still here,” said Stringfellow.
We drove in less than a mile radius in North Memphis and found plenty of illegal dumping. All of it in front of vacant lots or houses. Neighbors say it has been there for weeks.
A trash dump on a vacant lot at Dunlap and Lane has tires, clothes and a lot more including a dumpster that was not used for the dumped trash. The company told WMC someone must have rented it....not clear for what.
“People think North Memphis is neglected over here just doing illegal dumping and nobody reports it,” said Community activist Patricia Rogers
Rogers has been trying to get something done in North Memphis for a while. She says the city has acted, targeting areas with problems. She’d like to see action like the city is taking in Cordova with the inconsistent trash pickup.
“They’re doing a pretty good job, but there’s still a lot to go,” she said.
Rogers believes the dumping is coming from outside the city because the city picks up trash and debris in front of houses that have utility service because the solid waste fee is in the MLGW bill.
Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones agrees.
“I think people may be crossing state lines to dump things,” said Jones.
Jones says the blue light cameras around the city could help catch the illegal dumpers.
“We need to use those skycop cameras for dual purposes to fight traditional crime but also look at this illegal dumping that’s becoming a major issue,” he said.
Stringfellow hopes something happens soon.
“It’s like nobody cares about North Memphis,” she said.
Jones says he will look into getting some kind of cameras in the dumping areas and look at other solutions to try and stop the dumping.
The City of Memphis says private property owners are required by city ordinance to secure their property to prevent acts of illegal dumping. Illegal dumping violators face possible arrest and fines. People can call 311 to report illegal dumping.
The city says knowing where it is happening allows the city to deploy cameras in those areas.
