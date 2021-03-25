Memphis man charged with First Degree Murder in 2020 robbery, homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after admitting to a homicide that happened in 2020, according to Memphis Police.
Markel Alexander was shot and killed in the street after being robbed of his car.
Police said they found Alexander unresponsive from gunshot wounds on Gill Ave and Pillow Street, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators checked his phone log and found several calls made to 19-year-old Terry Wilkins, about 17 minutes before the shooting.
On March 24, 2021, Wilkins was brought in for question at the homicide office where officials found two cell phones belonging to him.
The investigation determined Wilkins’ phone number was the same number that last made contact with Alexander.
Wilkins told police he and Alexander exchanged phone numbers one night and remained in contact for some time.
On September 5, 2020, Wilkins and several other suspects meet up with Alexander, shot him and took his BMW car.
Wilkins is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in the Perpetration of a Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.
