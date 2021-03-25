Mid-South crews prepare for severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews across the Mid-South have been preparing for the potential of strong winds that could cause down power lines and damage.
This is the second round of severe weather we have been expecting in the Mid-South within more than a week.
Officials with the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency said they’re monitoring the situation in the county’s emergency management room.
They encourage all Shelby County residents to have a plan on where to go in their home in the case of bad weather.
Josh Harper, Deputy Chief for DeSoto County Emergency Services said the county dodged a bullet with last week’s storms, and they’re hoping the same is true for this round.
“The temperature is staying low which is good for us, the rainfall as it continues to rain looks good for us as well. What we don’t want is that warm weather to help push that storm making it develop into something more severe,” Harper said.
MLGW crews are also on standby.
MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson said MLGW employees are ready to go to work and will work 24/7 on 16-hour shifts if necessary.
Carson said it’s been a busy few months for the utility company with back-to-back snowstorms, a boil water advisory and severe thunderstorms, but she said with each weather event, the utility gets better.
“One of the things that I’m most proud about of our employees at Memphis Light Gas and Water is that this is something we’ve been handling for years and after each event we get better and better at doing our job and restoring the services quickly and safety for our customers,” she said.
Carson wants to remind customers to never assume MLGW knows you don’t have power.
You can report the outage by calling the outage hotline at (901)-544-6500.
