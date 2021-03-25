Mississippi Allergy Clinic expecting intense spring allergies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you already been having trouble with your allergies this year, well you are not alone.
Experts at the Mississippi Allergy Clinic say they are seeing an increase in allergy patients this time of year with spring allergy issues.
Trees, grass and weed pollen are expected to be some of the worst in years.
If your eyes are itching or you have an uncontrollable cough it might be time to see a board-certified allergist for treatment.
”Oh God I feel like I have a tennis ball stuck in my throat my oldest son and I, we have some allergy issues so about this time a year our eyes get itchy and we start on that medicine,” said Jamie Hatfield.
If you want to avoid allergy problems here’s what the experts recommend:
- Stay indoors when pollen counts are the highest during daytime hours.
- Keep outside activities limited to later in the day when the pollens not so bad.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.