MS officials continue to monitor Severe Weather Conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since 11 a.m. Thursday it’s been dry in Oxford with a combination of sunshine and grey skies all day.
Both Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and emergency management said no flooding has been reported and there are no trees blocking any roads.
If things get worse, the Sheriff’s office said they have deputies on standby.
The emergency management director is urging people to take storms seriously because you never know when the weather can change.
He also recommends having an emergency plan in place.
“If you’re at work or shopping make sure you have a plan of where’s a safe place to go. Do remember that if your in a structure that doesn’t have a storm shelter the inner rooms tend to be the safest,” said Steve Quarles, Lafayette County Emergency Management Director.
With storms back to back, WMC Action News 5 asked if they have any concerns or challenges when it comes to resources but they said no because they didn’t have much damage from the last storm.
If things do get bad keeping the roads clear for first responders and emergency personnel is a top priority for both departments.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.