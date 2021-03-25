Ole Miss opens spring football practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels open spring practice looking for replacements for two receivers who left school early for the NFL Draft.
Wideout Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah should hear their names called at the draft next month. But, right now, quarterback Matt Corral says the Rebels are focused on keeping their high powered offense rolling under Head Coach Lane Kiffin.
“Y’know, just building on what we had last year, really,” said Carrol. “Right now i know, we know what we have on Offensive side of the ball, and just go in on that.”
The Rebels have 15 workouts culminating in the Grove Bowl April 24 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.