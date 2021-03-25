Prepare Your Home: Flooding across Memphis ahead of severe weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is experiencing flooding in parts of the city as severe, rainy weather moves in.
The National Weather Service advises that you never drive on flooded roads and to turn around if you see flooding.
They also advise that you don’t park near creeks or streams because the water in those areas is more likely to rise quickly.
Always get to elevated ground and avoid low spots like drainage ditches.
Also during severe weather, it’s a good idea to know where your gas and shutoff valves are located and know how to turn them off in case of emergency.
Keep your phones charged, batteries and a flashlight handy.
It’s good to have a battery-powered radio nearby to hear weather updates in case the power goes out.
