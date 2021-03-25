SCHD hosting free COVID-19 testing event in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department in partnership with the White Chapel AME Church is offering free COVID-19 testing for community members in South Memphis this weekend.
The drive-thru event will take place Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the White Chapel AME Church, 1712 Fields Road, Memphis, TN 38109.
Testing is free to anyone age five and older and the event is first come first serve.
Each person will have to provide their name, email address and two telephone numbers so they can be contacted within two days with the test results.
SCHD says no personal information will be shared outside of the state health department.
For more information, visit https://www.shelby.community/covid-19-testing/ or call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 901-222-MASK (6275).
