SCHD reports over 100 new cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 118 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 90,615.
The death toll stands at 1,558.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are just more than 1,000 active cases in the county -- 1,049 total. Another 88,008 cases are now inactive or recovered.
The county’s most recent weekly test positivity rate -- from March 7 to March 13 -- is 3.5 percent, up just slightly from 3.3 percent the week before.
Cases have been on a downward trend for the most part since the first of the year when the weekly test positivity rate peaked at 17.9 percent. Just twice since then has the county seen an increase week to week.
SCHD reports 255,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Shelby County with more than 175,000 people receiving at least one dose.
People 45 or older and in phase 3 are currently eligible. People in the previous phases -- phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a and 2b are also still eligible. (Click here to see who’s included in those groups.)
Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to make an appointment.
