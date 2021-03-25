Support St. Jude School Program in the annual dream home giveaway, tickets available now

“When they roll through our doors, they aren’t patients anymore when they roll through the door, they’re all students and we work on what their goals and individualized needs are within in that,” said Thompson. “We see our students from one to three hours a week, depending upon their schedule. We can see them in the hospital school suite, we’ll also go to housing, we can also go to inpatient rooms as well to hold school classes. We do about an hour at a time with our students and we can work on whatever their school has sent us, we have our own curriculum, or we even Zoom in with their school classes back home from time to time and with their teachers back home to make sure they’re getting apart of that real experience.”