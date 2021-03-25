TBI searching for shooting suspect with possible ties to Shelby County robberies

TBI searching for shooting suspect with possible ties to Shelby County robberies
Eyewitness rendering from TBI sketch artist (Source: Jackson Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 4:57 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of multiple armed robberies.

On Monday, March 22, the suspect robbed and held a victim at gunpoint near Parker’s Crossroads, according to an affidavit.

Around 1:45 p.m., the suspect robbed an elderly couple then shot the male victim while inside their home in Jackson on Ivy Hill Drive.

The suspect then robbed a neighbor, police said.

Minutes later he robbed another victim at the rest stop on I-40 at mile marker 74.

The suspect was last seen traveling west on I40 Monday afternoon.

He drove a 2000-2005 Burgundy color Chevy Impala with a decal on the lower passenger side of the back glass.

Authorities believe the car is registered in the Shelby County area.

Please contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.