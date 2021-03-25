TBI searching for shooting suspect with possible ties to Shelby County robberies

HELP NEEDED!! We are assisting @JacksonTNPolice in their search for a violent suspect.



He's suspected in attacks this week along I-40 in Henderson and Madison Co. and could have ties to Shelby Co.



Tips: JPD at 731-425-8430 or JMC Crimestoppers at 731-424-8477.



More info --> https://t.co/RqtgYNMb06