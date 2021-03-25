TBI searching for shooting suspect with possible ties to Shelby County robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of multiple armed robberies.
On Monday, March 22, the suspect robbed and held a victim at gunpoint near Parker’s Crossroads, according to an affidavit.
Around 1:45 p.m., the suspect robbed an elderly couple then shot the male victim while inside their home in Jackson on Ivy Hill Drive.
The suspect then robbed a neighbor, police said.
Minutes later he robbed another victim at the rest stop on I-40 at mile marker 74.
The suspect was last seen traveling west on I40 Monday afternoon.
He drove a 2000-2005 Burgundy color Chevy Impala with a decal on the lower passenger side of the back glass.
Authorities believe the car is registered in the Shelby County area.
Please contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).
