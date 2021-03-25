Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, here’s how you can prepare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent storm system will move out of the plains and through the Mid-South Thursday bringing the threat of strong to severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a moderate risk of severe storms over much of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama this includes counties in West Tennessee and North Mississippi in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.
An enhanced risk is in place along and west of the Mississippi River basically meaning that the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area is under the threat of severe weather.
Based on the latest data the greatest threats with these storms will be damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes. Heavy rain will also accompany the system and could lead to isolated areas of flooding or flash flooding.
Storms are expected to move through the area in two rounds, one in the morning and another during the afternoon and early evening
The first round of storms will be more conducive to producing wind and hail while that second round will be more prone to produce wind, hail and tornadoes.
Although, a tornado threat is possible with both rounds of storms, but it will be more likely during the afternoon and evening hours due to the maximum daytime heating and the anticipated increased instability at that time.
Take some time now to prepare. Make sure your weather radio is on, has fresh batteries, and the volume is up. Secure any loose or light outdoor items. Review your safety plan with your family so that everyone knows what to do and where to go if warnings are issued.
