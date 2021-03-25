Tigers receiver enters transfer portal

Tigers receiver enters transfer portal
Memphis Tigers (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | March 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 4:37 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potential blow for the University of Memphis Football program, wide receiver Tahj Washington enters his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Washington burst onto the scene as a freshman last year, becoming the Tigers second-leading receiver with 743 yards on 43 catches with six touchdowns, including a 92-yard sprint at AAC Champion Cincinnati. 

He also helped the U of M beat old Rival UCF with a late-game 50 yarder off a shuttle pass.

Plays like that helped earn Washington Freshman All-American honors by the Football Writers Association of America. 

No word on where the Texas native might land. 

Wide receiver was one of the strongest positions, depth-wise, on the UofM roster

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.