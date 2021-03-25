Tigers receiver enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potential blow for the University of Memphis Football program, wide receiver Tahj Washington enters his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Washington burst onto the scene as a freshman last year, becoming the Tigers second-leading receiver with 743 yards on 43 catches with six touchdowns, including a 92-yard sprint at AAC Champion Cincinnati.
He also helped the U of M beat old Rival UCF with a late-game 50 yarder off a shuttle pass.
Plays like that helped earn Washington Freshman All-American honors by the Football Writers Association of America.
No word on where the Texas native might land.
Wide receiver was one of the strongest positions, depth-wise, on the UofM roster
