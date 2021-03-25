Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The first of two rounds of rain and thunderstorms will move through this morning and another batch of rain and storms will come through in the afternoon. Heavy rain, damagaing wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible with both rounds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a high risk for areas adjacent to the Tennessee River Valley in west Tennessee and north Mississippi, a moderate risk of storms over much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi and an enhanced risk along and west of the Mississippi River. Please remain weather alert.
TODAY: Rain & thunderstorms with a south wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting along with afternoon highs in the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Clearing with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the low to mid-50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the mid-70s, and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the morning hours along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.