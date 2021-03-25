Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The first of two rounds of rain and thunderstorms will move through this morning and another batch of rain and storms will come through in the afternoon. Heavy rain, damagaing wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible with both rounds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a high risk for areas adjacent to the Tennessee River Valley in west Tennessee and north Mississippi, a moderate risk of storms over much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi and an enhanced risk along and west of the Mississippi River. Please remain weather alert.