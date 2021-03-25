Vaccines available to anyone 16+ in Shelby County starting tomorrow!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is set to begin offering vaccines to Shelby Countians 16 years of age and older starting Friday!
It’s the last phase in Shelby County’s vaccine distribution plan. And officials expect demand to increase.
The announcement came Monday, just hours after Tennessee officials said the vaccine was widely available to anyone 16 and older that wanted the vaccine.
Right now people 45 and older and in the first three phases of the state’s vaccine plan are eligible.
By Easter, more than 300,000 people will have been vaccinated in Shelby County and larger vaccine shipments are expected soon after.
“Our forecast is at the very first week of April which begins on the 5th of April we should begin to see an uptick in the number of vaccines available to us,” said City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen.
Right now Shelby County receives about 30,000 doses a week.
Appointments for next week open up Friday afternoon.
If you’re eligible now and want to make an appointment you can visit covid19.memphistn.gov/.
