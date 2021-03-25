Waste Pro wants to terminate contract with City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A garbage collection company that services some Memphis metro neighborhoods wants to end its contact with the City of Memphis.
A news release from Waste Pro Thursday says the company wants to end its relationship with Memphis and will not participate in future bid processes.
Waste Pro’s announcement comes after two Memphis city councilmembers announced plans to introduce a resolution asking Mayor Jim Strickland to terminate the contract.
Councilmen Ford Canale and Chase Carlisle said the Mayor’s Action Line registered more than 2,000 complaints in the last month over trash piles and missed pickups.
Three other councilmembers say they also want to see some 35,000 residents receive credits for poor sanitation service.
Strickland released a statement earlier this week taking responsibility for the issue and saying the City was working to resolve the issue.
Read Waste Pro’s statement below.
Waste Pro wishes to end its contractual relationship with the City of Memphis and is open to a smooth transition to City’s service or a Re-Bid. Waste Pro will not participate in a future Bid process.
It has been our experience that City staff and other groups do prefer waste collection to be a government responsibility, not a private company’s. We believe that in order for a private company to effectively provide this service, both the company and the City must work together in a form of open communication with the same goal to provide excellent service to the residents.
Our experience clearly showed that was not the relationship in the City of Memphis. We did not realize that the relationships with the previous contractor ended in the exact same caustic fashion that exists today.
We are open to transitioning the service in a smooth manner.
