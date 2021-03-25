WATCH: What you should have in your weather kit

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southwest Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross is encouraging families to be prepared for severe weather before it hits.
Volunteers in Flowood are on standby bracing for the winds, hail, and tornadoes that are possible in Central Mississippi.
Tamica Smith-Jeuitt, Red Cross Executive Director says to be sure to have a weather kit in case of emergencies.
“Kits need to have at least enough supplies for three days if you are evacuating from your home,” Tamica Smith-Jeuitt said. “If you are taking shelter in your home you need enough supplies for two weeks.”
Items in your kit should be personalized to you and your family’s needs, but you should always have these essentials — water, masks, gloves, medication, cash, wet wipes, flashlights, and a first aid kit.
The Red Cross also says to have something to keep you entertained, like a word search, because you never know how long you will be taking shelter from severe weather.
These items do not have to be purchased at one time, but Smith-Jeuitt encourages you to pick these items up year-round and make sure you replenish when needed.
