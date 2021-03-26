Batesville community raises money to buy car for school employee

Batesville community started a GoFundMe to buy a car for front desk assistant, Diane Heafner. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:36 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The staff at Batesville Elementary School is making a difference in the community one person at a time.

Diane Heafner works at the front desk of Batesville.

Her coworkers say she’s “eased the minds of countless parents, children, and teachers in her community over the years.”

After so many years of giving, the Batesville community wants to give back to her in a special way.

They started a GoFundMe to help buy Heafner a car so she doesn’t have to walk to work every day.

“She has a heart of pure gold. She has calmed and consoled countless people with her Christ-like compassion. She is everybody’s biggest cheerleader and will move heaven and earth to make big things happen. She is nothing short of amazing,” said the campaign organizer on the GoFundMe page.

To view the GoFundMe please visit:https://gf.me/v/c/rhx/help-pave-the

The deadline to donate is April 5th.

